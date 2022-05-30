“A world cup has ended, with six rounds, and by winning three gold medals. In pommel horse, parallel bars, and horizontal bar,” Georgiou wrote in a post on his social media.

He also congratulates his coach, Panayiotis Petrides, and thanks, for their support, his co-athlete Giorgos Angonas, international judge Dimitris Angonas and his sponsors.

The Cyprus Gymnastics Federation, referred, on its own social media, to “an excellent performance for our Champion, who, proved, once more, his merit.” The Federation also congratulates Petrides, Giorgos Angonas, and international judge Dimitris Angonas.

For Angonas, this was his first world challenge Cup. He earned 10th place in horizontal bar and 13th in pommel horse.