This colourful, refreshing fridge dessert is very popular in Cyprus and Greece, especially in the summer for family gatherings and children’s parties. I make the custard similar to my Cypriot Trifle (sharlotta) and add strawberries and berries on top which makes it look very pretty.

Ingredients:

100g petit-beurre biscuits, alternatively use Eti Tea biscuits or Marie biscuits

1 litre full fat milk

50g cornflour (or to each cup or glass of milk 1 tbsp cornflour)

2 egg yolks

100g caster sugar

2 tbsp rosewater

2 packets strawberry jelly

10 x 8 inch 25 x 20cm glass dish

Strawberries and any other berries you like

Method:

First make the custard: Reserve 1 cup of milk, place the rest in a large heavy saucepan and heat until almost boiling.

While the milk is warming up, place reserved cold milk in a large bowl and whisk in the cornflour, sugar, egg yolks and rosewater until smooth.

Pour the hot milk slowly into the cornflour mixture, whisking all the time, then pour back into the saucepan. Place saucepan over a low heat and keep stirring until the custard thickens – it needs to be thick.

Place biscuits in a double layer in the dish. Pour the custard on top, making sure the biscuits are completely covered and cool, then place in the fridge for at least 3 hours to set.

Make the jelly according to the instructions on the packet and place in the fridge for 30 minutes to cool.

Pour the jelly slowly over the custard and add the fruit on top. Refrigerate the dessert for at least 2 hours or until jelly is fully set.

Cut into squares and serve with double cream or vanilla ice cream.