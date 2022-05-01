This beautiful looking and

delicious cake is made

without oil or eggs, just

yoghurt, orange juice, masticha

and semolina. After the cake is

baked, it is then drenched in

homemade syrup which keeps

the cake very moist.

Ingredients (serves 8-10):

175g course semolina

175g fine semolina

3 tsp baking powder

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

150g caster sugar

200ml orange juice

Grated zest of ½ an orange

1/2 tsp ground mastic gum

100ml water

200g yoghurt

For the syrup:

400g sugar

450ml water

1 cinnamon stick

4 tbsp honey

2 tbsp lemon juice

Method:

Grease a baking dish 25 ½ x

21 ½ cm (10 x 8 ½ inch) with oil

and sprinkle with a little semolina.

In a large bowl, whisk toge-

ther the semolina sugar, baking

powder, mastic gum, yogurt,

orange juice, orange zest, water

and bicarbonate of soda. Mix

well until you have a nice smooth

mixture.

Pour into the prepared dish

and leave the cake to rest and

develop for 25 minutes – the

semolina will absorb the liquid.

Preheat the oven to 170c /

325f / gas mark 3.

Place the cake in the middle

shelf of the oven and bake for

40-45 minutes; check it after 25

minutes – you may need to turn

the tray to brown evenly. Check

the cake is ready by inserting a

fine skewer into the centre, if it

comes out clear it is ready.

While the cake is baking, make

the syrup. Place sugar, water and

cinnamon stick in a saucepan,

boil until sugar dissolves, simmer

for about 7-8 minutes, then add

the lemon juice and honey.

Remove the cake from the

oven and spoon the warm syrup

over the hot cake. Allow the cake

to soak up the syrup and cool

completely before cutting and

serving.

Enjoy!