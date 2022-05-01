This beautiful looking and
delicious cake is made
without oil or eggs, just
yoghurt, orange juice, masticha
and semolina. After the cake is
baked, it is then drenched in
homemade syrup which keeps
the cake very moist.
Ingredients (serves 8-10):
175g course semolina
175g fine semolina
3 tsp baking powder
1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
150g caster sugar
200ml orange juice
Grated zest of ½ an orange
1/2 tsp ground mastic gum
100ml water
200g yoghurt
For the syrup:
400g sugar
450ml water
1 cinnamon stick
4 tbsp honey
2 tbsp lemon juice
Method:
Grease a baking dish 25 ½ x
21 ½ cm (10 x 8 ½ inch) with oil
and sprinkle with a little semolina.
In a large bowl, whisk toge-
ther the semolina sugar, baking
powder, mastic gum, yogurt,
orange juice, orange zest, water
and bicarbonate of soda. Mix
well until you have a nice smooth
mixture.
Pour into the prepared dish
and leave the cake to rest and
develop for 25 minutes – the
semolina will absorb the liquid.
Preheat the oven to 170c /
325f / gas mark 3.
Place the cake in the middle
shelf of the oven and bake for
40-45 minutes; check it after 25
minutes – you may need to turn
the tray to brown evenly. Check
the cake is ready by inserting a
fine skewer into the centre, if it
comes out clear it is ready.
While the cake is baking, make
the syrup. Place sugar, water and
cinnamon stick in a saucepan,
boil until sugar dissolves, simmer
for about 7-8 minutes, then add
the lemon juice and honey.
Remove the cake from the
oven and spoon the warm syrup
over the hot cake. Allow the cake
to soak up the syrup and cool
completely before cutting and
serving.
Enjoy!
Cooking with Loulla Astin Samali with yoghurt and orange
