Congratulations to  the 3 teams from  Enfield Town Ladies Football Club for their successes winning the Cup Finals last Saturday 14/05/2022

The first match on Saturday was 9.40 a.m.  involving the under 12s  the Enfield Town Ladies FC winning on penalties  after a thrilling   match  ending 1-1 against  the  Actonians

The Enfield Town under 12s won by 8-7 on penalties  

The Middlesex FA Park at Old Rectory near Wembley was  filled by parents   and relatives of players plus friends and supporters from Enfield.

The midday Cup final match saw the under 15s   winning myn 5-0 against Broomwood.

The afternoon Cup final  saw the Enfield Town Ladies  winning  5-0  against Highbury Wolves 

Enfield must be feeling proud of our young talents 

Well done and Congratulations everyone involved in these worthwhile successes.   Wishing everyone more wins in the future. 

