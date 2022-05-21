Congratulations to the 3 teams from Enfield Town Ladies Football Club for their successes winning the Cup Finals last Saturday 14/05/2022

The first match on Saturday was 9.40 a.m. involving the under 12s the Enfield Town Ladies FC winning on penalties after a thrilling match ending 1-1 against the Actonians

The Enfield Town under 12s won by 8-7 on penalties

The Middlesex FA Park at Old Rectory near Wembley was filled by parents and relatives of players plus friends and supporters from Enfield.

The midday Cup final match saw the under 15s winning myn 5-0 against Broomwood.

The afternoon Cup final saw the Enfield Town Ladies winning 5-0 against Highbury Wolves

Enfield must be feeling proud of our young talents

Well done and Congratulations everyone involved in these worthwhile successes. Wishing everyone more wins in the future.