The biggest event in our community’s calendar, the Cypriot Wine Festival & Business Expo, is just around the corner! Thursday 2nd and Friday 3rd June 2022, there’s only one place to be, the Lee Valley Athletics Centre which will once again host this spectacular two-day event.

This year’s headline act is the phenomenal Nikos Kourkoulis, who will be supported by Kelly Kelekidou and Manolis Stais. And there’s a lot more to look forward to in the entertainment line-up…

The wonderful Mixalis Theodosiou will be performing his popular, much loved tracks at the event. Born and raised in West London, the natural passion Mixali developed for music was evident at an early age. Gaining inspiration from his father, he learnt to play various instruments including the drums, violin, keyboards, guitar and bouzouki, but singing always remained his greatest passion and so in September 2012, he released two phenomenal debut singles Erhonte Stigmes and Ela Nihta Fige Nihta. Three new releases – Se Thelo Me Theleis, Den Ise Si’ Gia Mena and Ola Teliosan Edo – followed a year later.

Grapse Lathos hit the airwaves in September 2015, and then came Eisai Dynamitis. May 2017 saw the release of Mia Pitsirika, followed by Apousia in 2018. Mixalis is currently working on another track, set to be released later this year!

We are also excited to welcome Tas Stassi onto our stage. The leader of the Diastello band, with many years’ experience in the industry, is the ultimate entertainer. Not only does he offer a great DJ service, he performs as a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, and is able to mix current dance tracks with the very best of club and pop classics.

Travelling down from Devon to make her debut appearance at CyWineFest is Georgia George. The pop singer-songwriter has taken great inspiration from her Greek Cypriot roots, injecting Mediterranean style and passion into her singing and song writing.

Georgia has been singing since the age of 7 and her lifelong passion is for her music to be heard all over the world!

Also making their debut performance at our event is Live 4 Dancing, London’s premier dance academy for Ballroom and Latin dance classes, and proud winners of the Dance School of the Year 2019.

Founded six years ago by Creative Director and Ballroom dance teacher, Greek Cypriot Maria Kyriacou, the academy provides dance opportunities for children of all ages and levels, whether they are budding professional dancers or just looking for a new hobby where they can make friends and have fun.

A structured class programme teaches students the Waltz, Tango, Quickstep and Foxtrot in Ballroom, and Cha cha cha, Rumba, Salsa, Samba, Paso Doble and Bachata in Latin, with the opportunity to take exams assessed by the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing (ISTD)

We can’t wait to see the dancers sparkle on stage!



Of course our resident DJ Chris Theoharous is back to keep the party going throughout the two-day extravaganza.

And the festival wouldn’t be complete without our community Greek schools. Dance groups from Ashmole Greek School, and St Demetrios Greek School, will be performing traditional dances from Cyprus and Greece, and we want to see you all joining in!

Don’t miss two days filled with warmth, culture and tradition, free unlimited wine tasting, food and drink, fun and games, and a line-up of live entertainment and music!

General entry tickets, as well as VIP seated and dancing area tickets, can be purchased online at www.cwfexpo.co.uk

Keep up to date on the happenings of this year’s event through our social media sites: Twitter @CWFEXPO, Instagram @cywinefest and Facebook @CyWineFest