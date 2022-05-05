Commissioner Gabriel in Cyprus to attend the Forum for the Democracy

Photograph: Basia Pawlik

EU Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel pays Cyprus a visit Thursday and Friday to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Forum for the Democracy in Cyprus, in the framework of the European Year of Youth.

A press release by the EC says that the Forum will discuss the challenges faced currently in democracy and it is organized by Cyprus Presidency and the Cyprus parliament. It will take place Friday at the Filoxenia conference center in Nicosia.

During her visit the Commissioner will meet with Education, Culture, Sports and Youth Minister Prodromos Prodromou and will pay a visit to Innovation Center. She will also exchange views with various innovation entities which are engaged in cultural and creative media sectors.