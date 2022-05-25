In total, 95 community events and celebrations are set to take place in Islington next month to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

To mark her 70th year serving as monarch, activities are being planned across the borough for people of all ages to enjoy, many of which will take place during the Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend – Thursday, 2 June to Sunday, 5 June.

The council has distributed a total of £33,000 to community groups to fund more than 60 of the 95 planned events. These will take place in faith venues, council estates, parks, care homes and streets across Islington and will include picnics, cream teas, street parties and a women’s football tournament. Residents are encouraged to look out for information in their neighbourhoods, as groups will be promoting their own events to their local communities.

In addition, Islington Local History Centre will open its doors to a new free exhibit, showcasing photographs of Her Majesty’s visits to Islington between 1953 and 2000. It will run from Friday, 27 May until Friday, 22 July.

Libraries will host family-friendly craft sessions over the half-term holiday, providing materials and instructions for residents to make paper crowns, badges, puppets and flower baskets. The council is also stocking up the libraries with books from the national Jubilee booklist – a selection of 70 works from the seven decades of Her Majesty’s reign which includes stories and authors from across the Commonwealth.

Schools have been provided with guidance, lesson plans and resources to support them with planning special Jubilee activities. Each school will devise its own plans, encouraging children and young people to take part in activities like: cooking coronation chicken or designing their own commemorative dishes; creating poems, artworks or musical compositions; visiting nursing homes; and burying time capsules. For example, one school has asked each year group to research an historical figure for each decade since the Queen’s coronation. Pupils at two other schools have also been learning the history of Her Majesty’s reign, taking part in special lessons highlighting the significant contributions of notable people from diverse backgrounds across the Commonwealth.

The council will also compile a photo archive of Jubilee events, which will be held by the Local History Centre for years to come. Residents are encouraged to contribute their own pictures by emailing them to [email protected]

Cllr Una O’Halloran, Executive Member for Homes and Communities, said: “Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee is a wonderful opportunity for Islington’s residents to connect with their friends and neighbours. The wide range of events and activities on offer across the borough will provide chances for people of all ages to get involved and feel included.

“To those residents who are able to enjoy a long weekend away from work, I encourage you to treat yourself to a picnic or a walk in one our lovely parks to relax and boost your mental health.

“However you are celebrating, we hope it is enjoyable and we look forward to hearing all about it. Please do remember to send us your photos for the archive!”

