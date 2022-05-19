The Borough’s multi-cultural festival, Celebrating our Community, returns to Waltham Cross town centre after a two-year hiatus.

First held in 2009, Celebrating our Community celebrates the diversity of the Borough as is delivered in partnership between Broxbourne Borough Council and the Society of Caribbeans and Africans (SOCA).

This year’s free event will be held on Saturday 11 June, from 10am-4pm in the in the Queen Eleanor Square. The event will celebrate HM the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, recognising Her Majesty as Head of the Commonwealth.

The main stage will have a variety of entertainment, including Steel Pan in Motion, the Unity Carnival Group, legendary Lovers Rock reggae singer Paul Dawkins, the Dulcis Ensemble Orchestra, Soup (Ukelele band) and performances from the local Ukrainian Community. The entertainment will conclude with a traditional Caribbean carnival parade.

There be will be an array of stalls selling Caribbean and African food, sweet treats, hand-made crystal jewellery, upcycled and vintage clothing, personalised gifts, African arts and crafts, and more.

A traditional high tea will be served to older residents. Younger participants will be able to enjoy a number of funfair rides, as well as partaking in a range of workshops, including mask-making, t-shirt decorating, steel pan drumming and learning dance routines for the carnival.

For further information, contact SOCA on [email protected] or call 07579 762272. More details will be announced on @SocaBrox Twitter feed and @SocietyOfCaribbeansAndAfricans on Facebook.

