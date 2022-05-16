Celebrate #DementiaActionWeek with The Power of Music!

Age UK Barnet and Barnet Carers have teamed up for an afternoon of fun activities followed by a fascinating talk by Grace Meadows, Programme Director for Music for Dementia. She will be speaking about the benefits of music and its power to reduce anxiety.

Where: Ann Owens Centre, Oak Lane, East Finchley N2 8LT

When: Tues 17 May, 2pm to 4pm

Register at: http://ow.ly/J8uY50J3ONA