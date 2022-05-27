Seven sports men and women have recently received an ‘Opportunity for Excellence’ award from Broxbourne Council.

The Opportunity for Excellence award scheme aims to support elite sports performers competing at county level or higher with a training support package, to access Broxbourne Council’s Leisure Centre facilities free of charge throughout the year.

The award scheme is open to sports performers of all ages who currently reside in Broxbourne. Athletes (age 14+) can choose to access swimming pools, gym equipment and a variety of other facilities to boost their fitness and training requirements.

This year’s recipients are:

Bethan Forrow, a 20 year-old canoeist from Cheshunt who represents Team GB at under 23’s level

Becky Green, an 18 year-old canoeist from Cheshunt has been selected to be a part of the 1st Women’s GB under 19’s Team for the upcoming World Championships

Ellis Miller, a 20 year-old from Hoddesdon who has represented Team GB at senior and junior levels in both canoe and kayak slalom

Owen Lambert, a 16 year-old Judokwai fighter from Hoddesdon who is a European and British champion

Hayden Ridley, a 14 year-old canoeist from Broxbourne who is on the GB Performance Pathway

Sebastian Reeves, 14 year-old canoeist from Turnford who is currently on the British Canoeing England Talent Slalom School Programme

Albert Calin, a 17 year-old tennis player who has recently become the Under 18’s County Champion.

Past recipients of the scheme have included:

Laura Kenny (née Trott) CBE (Cycling) – Five times Olympic Champion

Georgina Fisher (Netball) – England International Netballer and Southern Steel Plater

Lucy Charles-Barclay (Triathlon) – 2021 World Ironman Champion

Councillor Dee Hart, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Health, said: “There is a wealth of talent out there and Broxbourne Borough Council is committed to supporting our sports stars of the future through funding access to the fantastic facilities on offer in Broxbourne. I would urge our local athletes to apply for the same funding access that supported GB track cycle star, Laura Kenny, to the finest moment of her sporting career, competing and winning multiple gold medals at the 2012 Olympic Games.”

The deadline for the next round of Opportunity for Excellence applications is 31 March 2023. For further information, or to complete an online application ford, please visit www.broxbourne.gov.uk/OFE or contact the Council’s Sports Development Officer via email at [email protected]