His Grace met at the Cathedral and later at the Episcopal residence of the Anglican Bishop of Coventry, with Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury, Bishop Christopher of Coventry, and Bishop John of Warwick.

The Bishop of Melitene conveyed the warm greetings of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain and of the Greek Orthodox Community of Coventry.

Bishop Maximos was accompanied by the V. Reverend Fr. Theodoros Polyviou, parish priest of the Greek Orthodox Church of Coventry and the President of the Greek Orthodox Community of Coventry Mr. Alex Pantelis.

Coventry’s old historic Anglican Cathedral was completely destroyed after a relentless German bombing of the city in World War II. The new Cathedral of the Anglican Church was built next to the ruins of the old one and was consecrated on May 25th, 1962.