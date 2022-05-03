Bemerton Children’s Centre, a nursery near Caledonian Road managed by Islington Council, has been given the highest-possible rating by Ofsted.

The report, published on Tuesday 29 March after an inspection on Wednesday 23 February, described the centre as an “exceptional nursery” where “children thrive”, “teaching is superb” and staff “continually strive for the best outcomes”.

The inspector noted that children at the nursery “demonstrate high levels of concentration, perseverance and resilience, even when activities are challenging”. It was also highlighted that older children are supported to “develop strong foundations in subjects such as mathematics and literacy”, in preparation for their move to school.

Children’s welfare was found to be a high priority for the staff, who were described as “vigilant to risks” and as having “an excellent understanding of their safeguarding roles”.

Gemma White, Executive Head of Bemerton Children’s Centre, said: “We are really proud of what we have achieved as a team and will do our utmost to continue to provide the best outcomes for children.”

Jon Abbey, Islington Council’s Director of Children’s Services, said: “Islington Council is committed to giving children and young people the best possible start in life. Providing high quality education in safe and secure environments is essential to achieving that goal.

“This outstanding report is down to the strong leadership of the centre’s senior managers and the dedication of the staff, who work hard to provide positive, nurturing environments where children can thrive. I want to thank them for their commitment to delivering high quality services.”

Bemerton Children’s Centre was assessed to have an outstanding level of effectiveness in all areas:

the quality of education

behaviour and attitudes

personal development

leadership and management

In total, the council manages eight nurseries, across nine sites. Four of these establishments are currently rated as “outstanding” by Ofsted – Willow, Archway, Bemerton and Packington (Bentham Court). The other five were rated as “good” after their most recent inspections: Packington (Popham Road), Conewood, Westbourne, New River Green and Goodinge.





