Barnet’s Local Elections are this Thursday 5 May

This Thursday 5 May, voters in Barnet will go to the polls in the Local Elections to elect 63 councillors across 24 wards.

Voters will receive one ballot paper when they go to vote. Barnet’s recent ward boundary changes mean that the borough is now made up of nine 2-councillor wards and fifteen 3-councillor wards, based on the number of electors that they contain. Therefore, depending on which ward they live in, voters will vote for either 2 or 3 councillors to represent them.

If you are an elector, the changes to Barnet’s ward boundaries also means it is likely that where you go to vote has changed. Check your poll card or visit www.wheredoivote.co.ukExternal link to make sure you know where to go on election day.

Get ready to vote:

Polling stations will be open 7am-10pm. Peak times are usually between 6-9pm, so it can be quicker to vote if you go earlier in the day. Visit www.barnet.gov.uk/elections for more information.