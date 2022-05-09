The first shot on target came in the 12th minute when Sean Shields found Tom Blair at the back post with a cross from the left, which was turned into Aymen Azaze’s gloves from two-yards out.

The Bees went close to taking the lead seven minutes later when Rob Hall played a pass forward to Daniel Powell who had his shot towards the near post deflected narrowly wide by Tyler Cordner.

The closest either side came in the following 20 minutes was when Adam Marriott followed up Ryan De Havilland’s powerful strike into the net but the frontman was flagged offside.

On the stroke of half-time the visitors were awarded a penalty after Ephron Mason-Clark was brought down inside the area.

Adam Marriott was given the responsibility for the spot kick and he calmly converted it into the bottom left corner to score his 19th goal of the season.

Three minutes after the restart, the Bees doubled the lead when Teddy Howe was allowed space to get to the byline before he cut it back across goal to Daniel Powell who tapped in.

Shields still continued to threaten down the left side and his cross caused trouble again in the 51st minute after he found Tom Blair – who volleyed over the bar from close-range.

Powell looked to score his second of the afternoon midway through the second-half when Hall played him down the left, but his effort was palmed wide of the post by Ross Fitzsimons.

Weymouth’s goalie was called into action shortly afterwards when Hall controlled a poor clearance on the edge before forcing a fingertip save from Fitzsimons.

The Terras pulled one back in the 72nd minute after Nathan Carlyle reacted first to Howe’s clearance from a corner and lashed it into the top corner.

Shields went very close to levelling moments later after he cut back onto his right foot and curled his shot narrowly past the top right corner from the edge – leaving the Bees to pick up three points at The Bob Lucas Stadium.

Weymouth: Ross Fitzsimons, Xander McBurnie, Tyler Cordner ©, Omar Mussa (Brandon Goodship 67’), Tom Bearwish, Andy Robinson, Tom Blair (Cameron Murray 87’), Ollie Harfield, Ahkeem Rose (Bradley Ash 25’), Nathan Carlyle, Sean Shields. Subs (not used): Ben Greenwood, Matt Buse.

Goals: Carlyle (72’).

Bees: Aymen Azaze, Teddy Howe, Ben Richards-Everton, Rob Hall (Serhat Tasdemir 83’), Ross Marshall, Daniel Powell (Louis Walsh 80’), Ephron Mason-Clark, Adam Marriott, Wes Fonguck, Harry Taylor ©, Ryan De Havilland. Subs (not used): James Callan, Sam Granville, Antonis Vasiliou.

Goals: Marriott (45’ pen), Powell (48’).

Referee: Scott Tallis.

Attendance: 1,081.