Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Barnet have arrested three people.

Two men – aged 33 and 25 – and a woman – aged 24 – were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, 14 May.

The men remain in custody. The woman has been bailed to a date in mid June.

Police were called by paramedics shortly before 03:00hrs on Wednesday, 11 May after receiving reports of an injured man in a flat off High Road, N20.

Officers attended with paramedics and found a 30-year-old man with stab wounds.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The man has been identified as Olsi Kuka.

Officers are in contact with his family and are providing them with support.

A 35-year-old man was initially arrested but was later released with no further action to be taken against him.

Officers continue to appeal for anyone with information about the murder to come forward by calling 101 with the reference 655/11MAY or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.