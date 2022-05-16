The multinational civil-military co-operation exercise “Argonaftis 2022” is taking place on May 16-20 within Cyprus Republic’s sea, air and territory area.

Participating countries this year are the Republic of Cyprus, Greece, the UK, France, Italy, Egypt, the US and Israel.

A press release issued by Cyprus’ Defence Ministry said that the exercise, that was postponed during the past two years due to the pandemic, is taking place with the cooperation of the Defence Ministry with the Foreign Ministry, the Civil Defence and the Search and Rescue Coordination Center, while a number of state services will participate in various of its phases.

Special National Plans “Estia” and “Tefkros” related to receiving civilians from neighbouring areas as well as to addressing Search and Rescue incidences within the Republic of Cyprus area of responsibility will be implemented in the framework of the exercise, that comprises three phases.