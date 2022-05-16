Are you a high street business in Barnet? Are you looking for new ways to make your local community feel welcome and keep them coming back again and again?

Let the local community know that your business cares about them by signing up to any of the Healthier High Streets schemes:

▶️ Healthier Catering

▶️ Refill Barnet

▶️ Dementia Friendly

▶️ Breastfeeding Welcome

▶️ Community Toilets

Help nurture your high street and get your business thriving!

Register your interest today at [email protected] or go to www.barnet.gov.uk/barnetstreets