Elpidophoros met on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, with leaders of Cypriot Federations, including the President of the Federation of Cypriot American Organizations, Kyriacos Papastylianou, the President of the International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus, Philip Christopher, and Past Presidents of the Cyprus Federation of America Savas Tsivicos and Andreas Comodromos.

They discussed collaborative efforts to raise awareness about Cyprus’s five decades-old Turkish invasion and occupation.