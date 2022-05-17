Detectives are appealing for help to reunite victims with their property following an investigation into a series of high value burglaries across London and the south east.

As a result of the inquiry police have seized numerous items they suspect are stolen and are trying to find the rightful owners.

The items recovered include some very expensive bottles of spirits.

These spirits include a bottle of Macallan Whisky and a limited edition of Mount Gay Tricentennial Rum, previous bottles of both these liquors have sold at auction for many thousands of pounds.

Other spirits seized include:

Remy Martin XO Premier Cru Cognac;Hennessy XO Cognac;Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge Cognac;Armagnac Nismes Delclou Brandy 1980;Tortuga Gold Rum bottled 1980s;Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Blanc De Blancs 2006;Veuve Clicqout Champagne 2008;Brunello Di Montalcino Champagne 2012;Louis Roederer Champagne 2009.

Also recovered in the operation are a quantity of designer shoes and clothes.

The shoes are particularly distinctive and include spiked Christian Louboutin trainers (red pair and white pair), spiked Versace hightop trainers (black and white) and Dolce and Gabbana trainers (gold sequin crown, black, white, red)

The value of the clothing seized amounts to several thousands of pounds and includes such items as a Burberry cardigan (black, brown, orange, white) Philipp Plein red boots and Maison Martin Margiela silver boots and Fendi belt (grey and white).

DC John Davis of the South East

Command Unit, said: “This property is believed to have been stolen from non-residential burglaries from all over London over the last six months. We have either intercepted the property as it was stored by suspects ready for collection or intercepted the items as they were attempting to sell them on via auction companies.

“We also seized property when we executed a warrant in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire on Tuesday, 15 March and various spirits and clothing were seized.

“Two people, a man aged 36 and a woman aged 34, were arrested and remain under investigation for burglary and handling stolen goods from a number of different offences.

“Some of the items have now been successfully reunited with their owners, but we are keen to identify more victims. Some of the items, especially one of the whisky bottles and one of the rum bottles, have a very high-value and others may have sentimental value because they are rare or could be part of a collection.”

Anyone with any information, or who believes any of the property is theirs, is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 1475/17MAY.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.