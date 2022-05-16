After 16 years, Apollon of Limassol is celebrating the 4th title of the Cyprus football League in its history. Apollon beat Aris with score 4-1 and secured the title, whatever the results of Match Day 10 of the second phase of the Football League.

At the end of the match, the fans of Apollon, entered the stadium, and celebrated with the players, the coach and other members of the team the winning of the title.

Celebrations continued in the streets of Limassol and mainly in the roundabout of Agios Nikolaos, where thousands of Apollon fans created a festive atmosphere with fireworks and cheering

Shortly after 23:00, the football players and the coaching team, who arrived at the roundabout of Agios Nikolaos by bus, received a warm welcome, while the fiesta continued until the early morning hours.

Apollon will face at the last game of the season AEK of Larnaca next week.

Results of Match Day 9: Aris-Apollon 1-4, APOEL-Anorthosis 1-1, AEK-Paphos 2-0.

Standings: Apollon 58, APOEL 52, AEK 51, Anorthosis 49, Aris 47, Paphos 43.