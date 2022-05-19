Hello, I’m Anthony Victor, I am a bus driver for Go-Ahead London at Northumberland Park Garage.

How long have you been working in the bus industry and what was your previous job?

I started my career in the industry 19 years ago in 2003. Before becoming a bus driver, I was retail sales assistant.

What attracted you to a career as a bus driver?

There is a degree of independence that comes with the job and as a bus driver you are always on the move, traveling through different areas in and around London. I have had the opportunity to explore many areas that I never would have, especially around Central London.



What are the benefits of working as a bus driver for Go-Ahead London?

The weekly pay means you never have to wait long for payday, which really helps with personal finances. Overtime is usually available, which allows you to further increase earnings. The shift work can also really suit your personal circumstances.

What do you like most about your current role?

Garage life is really friendly and there are also various social groups organised by drivers. You also get to meet a lot of different people in the job: passengers, other drivers and garage-based colleagues, people from all walks of life.

What would you say to someone thinking of becoming a bus driver with Go-Ahead London?

I would thoroughly recommend it, it’s a great career choice! I joined intending to drive for a year and 19 years later I am still here. It’s not just me but 100s of my colleagues who have stayed in the job for many years.

What career options does Go-Ahead London offer?

Bus driving may start behind the wheel but it doesn’t have to end there. Go-Ahead London is the capital’s largest bus operator, so there are many opportunities for career progression, including supervisory and management roles.