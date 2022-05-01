AKEL meeting with the ‘Famagusta for Cyprus’ Initiative

28 April 2022, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The General Secretary of the Central Committee of AKEL, Stefanos Stefanou, met today with a delegation of the “Famagusta for Cyprus” initiative. During the meeting, views were exchanged on the upcoming Presidential Elections, the situation surrounding the Cyprus problem and the accumulated socio-economic problems Cyprus is facing.

The General Secretary of the Central Committee of AKEL referred to the procedures followed for the formulation of AKEL’s decisions in relation to the upcoming Presidential Elections and the party’s priorities with regards the Cyprus problem, the need for a new developmental model for the country, the modernisation of the state and the fight against corruption.

The meeting focused in particular on the critical phase in which the Cyprus problem is in, with the prolonged stalemate leading to deadlocks and the perpetuation of the partitionist fait accompli. Stefanos Stefanou reiterated the need to break the deadlock and resume the negotiations on the agreed basis and framework and from the point where they had remained at the 2017 Crans Montana conference. Without a solution to the Cyprus problem, the General Secretary of AKEL stressed, the problems will be much greater and the Cypriot people will be condemned to live in conditions of danger and permanent insecurity.

The delegation of AKEL included the Party’s Press Spokesperson and MP Giorgos Koukoumas and the member of the Central Committee Vakis Charalambous. The4 delegation of the ‘Famagusta for Cyprus’ Initiative included the Movement’s President Pieros Karoullas, Deputy President Michael Christou Kittos and Christakis Nikita



