AKEL on the meeting between the General Secretary of the C.C. of AKEL and British MPs

14 May 2022, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

A meeting took place today between the General Secretary of the C.C. of AKEL Stefanos Stefanou and British MP’s Fabian Hamilton and Stephen Doughty, members of the Foreign Affairs Group of the Labout Party in the House of Commons.

During the meeting, topical issues such as regional challenges and issues that plague the international community were discussed. An exchange of views took place in a very good atmosphere on the Cyprus problem and the effort to resume a meaningful dialogue on the agreed basis for a solution. A briefing was made on AKEL’s proposals on the Cyprus problem and the preparatory work being carried out in view of the 2023 Presidential Elections.

The two sides agreed to continue the dialogue on issues of common interest.