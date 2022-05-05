Statement by the Political Bureau of the C.C. of AKEL

5 May 2022, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of AKEL today concluded the discussion on the programmatic framework for the 2023 Presidential Elections and on the candidacy to be proposed to the Central Committee of the Party.

Regarding the person who will be the Party’s candidate, the Political Bureau has discussed the choices of two personalities: Andreas Mavroyiannis and Achilleas Demetriades, both of whom can represent the demand for a progressive change in governance and the expectations of the large social majority for a new beginning at all levels in our country.

The proposal that the Political Bureau came up with and the reasoning that accompanies it will be put first before the Central Committee, which will convene over the weekend of May 7 and 8, 2022. The C.C. will conclude with the proposal that will be put before the members and friends of AKEL in the next few days. The result of the dialogue and the voting procedures that will subsequently take place will be re-evaluated by the C.C.

The decision on the candidacy AKEL will support in the upcoming Presidential elections will be taken on 5 June by the extraordinary Pancyprian Conference of the Party.