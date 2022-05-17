A total of 223 flights are operated weekly this month from Pafos International Airport to 55 destinations, according to CNA data gathered from Hermes Airports.

Based on airlines’ schedule, in May there are 223 flights weekly from the Pafos International Airport to 55 destinations, to Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Denmark, Greece, Jordan, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, United Kingdom. Flights increase during the summer months, reaching in August 253 flights a week to 59 destinations.

As regards new routes that will be announced, Hermes said that the summer flight program of Pafos Airport offers a wide range of destinations, including flights to six destinations in Italy – including the new route of Pisa, operated by Ryanair, but also to two destinations in France.

Meanwhile, Jet2 added two flights a week from Bristol, while it resumed the Belfast route after two years. TUI has also resumed flights from Norwich, while Ryanair is launching flights from Newcastle to Pafos with two flights a week.

It is noted that during the first four months of this year, more than 600,000 passengers traveled to and from Pafos airport, while the passenger traffic in April exceeded 290,000.

According to Hermes Airports estimates, passenger traffic to and from Pafos Airport this year will be around 95% of the passenger traffic recorded at Pafos Airport in 2019