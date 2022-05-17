Apollon Lympion 0 – 4 Olympia FC (Tuesday 10th May 2022)

Olympia started the second game in Cyprus well having the better of the chances between the two sides. In the 24th minute, Olympia broke the deadlock when the ball fell to Rico Cinotti on the right hand side of the box with him slotting the ball into the net, which saw us go into half time 1 nil up.

In the second half, Apollon Lympion went close to pulling a goal back with them hitting bar in the 50th minute. However, Olympia defended well and in the 60th minute Turk scored with a cool left foot finish to make it 2-0. Five minutes later Rico was fouled in the box and Ricky Loucas converted the penalty to make it 3-0 to Olympia. Ricky then scored his second goal of the game by pulling in from the left wing and slotting the ball past the keeper to end a comfortable game 4-0 to Olympia.

A big thank you to Apollon Lympion for the friendly and for the hospitality! ⚽️💚

