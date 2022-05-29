Police were called at 04:05hrs on Friday, 27 May, to reports of a fight on Ballards Lane, N12.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and a man was found with a neck injury. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.

The man has been identified as Nicholas Sutin, 55, of no fixed address. His next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination at Northwick Park Hospital Mortuary on 28 May gave cause of death as head injuries and a stab wound to the neck.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been bailed to a date in late June.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, Specialist Crime, who is leading the investigation said: “A team of detectives remain in the area as they collect CCTV and other evidence from the scene and nearby.

“They have already spoken to several witnesses but I would encourage anyone else with information to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 879/27May. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.