On Sunday, 22nd May 2022, nearly one hundred young adults gathered for the 5th Enlightened Evenings event at the Elysée in London. His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain attended and was offered the opportunity to meet and speak with those present. The evening began with a rich buffet of Mediterranean Foods and concluded with music and dancing.

The next Enlighted Evenings is tentatively scheduled for July 2022.

For questions/information contact the event organizer, Fr. Nephon Tsimalis at [email protected]



