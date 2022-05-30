Photos of the Presentation of the https://cyprusenvironment.org/ (‘CEF’) held in association with the http://www.ukcec.co.uk/, under the auspices of HE Mr Andreas Kakouris, Cyprus High Commissioner in the UK, at the offices of the Cyprus High Commission in London, on 24th May 2022.

Peter Droussiotis introduced the event and he was followed by HE Andreas Kakouris, Ben Goldsmith, Chairman of the https://conservation-collective.org/, the global environmental charity, of which CEF is a member, and Sofia Matsi Executive Director of the CEF. Co-ordination by Costas Dafos, Commercial Attache at the Cyprus High Commission.

Turnout was fantastic with participants including UK Cypriot supporters and friends of Cyprus and ranging from distinguished scientists and academics, to bankers and entrepreneurs, as well as specialists in environmental and ecological conservation.

This will form an evolving and powerful network to advance and promote this all-important initiative through a project-driven, locally-focused approach to environmental protection, restoration and regeneration on the island of Cyprus.