Eleni (Lella) Argyrou

(from Komi Kebir, Cyprus)

﻿20.07.1934 – 07.05.2022

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Aunty and Godmother on 7th May 2022 at the age of 87 years.

Lella was born in Komi Kebir on 20th July 1934 and travelled to England in 1952 to join her brothers Chris and Andreas Toumazis in North London where she remained all her life. Lella worked extremely hard in the clothing manufacturing business for many years to achieve success and met her husband Charalambos (Harry) Argyrou from Morphou to whom she was married for 51 years until her beloved husband passed in 2009.

Lella was very proud of her 3 sons Tony, Thomas and Mario and daughters-in-law Elena and Melanie and adored her 6 grandchildren Alexia, Selina, George, Elena, Emily and Lucas. Lella dedicated her life to her family and touched the hearts of many other family members and friends with her kindness and support, she will be painfully missed and always in our hearts.

The funeral will take place at St Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, Trinity Rd N22 8LB on 26th May 2022 at 1pm. Following the service, the burial will take place at Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Rd, London N11 1EZ. After Lella has been laid to rest, a wake will be held nearby at the Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, Brunswick Rd, London N11 1GN.

Floral tributes can be sent to Demetriou & English no later than Wednesday 25th May (4.30pm) Tel: 0208 889 9888. Alternatively, and preferably, there will be a charity collection box for ‘Church sponsored lunches for the elderly’ in Lella’s name.

Anyone who would like to attend and pay their respects are most welcome.



Ελένη (Λέλλα) Αργυρού

(από Κώμη Κεπήρ, Κύπρος)

﻿Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς, θείας και νονάς στις 7 Μαΐου 2022, σε ηλικία 87 ετών.

Η Λέλλα γεννήθηκε στο Κομίρ Κεμπίρ στις 20 Ιουλίου 1934 και ταξίδεψε στην Αγγλία το 1952 για να συναντήσει τα αδέρφια της Κρις και Ανδρέα Τουμάζη στο Βόρειο

Λονδίνο όπου έμεινε όλη της τη ζωή. Η Λέλλα εργάστηκε εξαιρετικά σκληρά στον κλάδο της κατασκευής ρούχων για πολλά χρόνια όπου και γνώρισε τον σύζυγό της

Χαράλαμπο (Χάρη) Αργυρού από τη Μόρφου με τον οποίο ήταν παντρεμένη για 51 χρόνια μέχρι που απεβίωσε το 2009. Η Λέλλα ήταν πολύ περήφανη για τους 3 γιους της τον Τόνυ, τον Θωμάς και τον Μάριο καθώς και τις νύφες της Έλενα και Μέλανι και λάτρευε τα 6 εγγόνια της Αλεξία, Σελίνα, Τζορτζ, Έλενα, Έμιλυ και Λούκας. Η Λέλλα αφιέρωσε τη ζωή της στην οικογένειά της και άγγιξε τις καρδιές πολλών άλλων μελών της οικογένειας και φίλων με την καλοσύνη και την υποστήριξή της, θα μας λείψει πολύ και θα είναι πάντα στις καρδιές μας. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία της Παναγιάς, Trinity Rd N22 8LB στις 26 Μαΐου 2022 στη 13:00μμ και η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του Southgate, Brunswick Rd, London N11 1EZ. Μετά την ανάπαυση της Λέλλας, θα πραγματοποιηθεί η παρηγοριά κοντά στο Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, Brunswick Rd, London N11 1GN. Τα λουλουδιά μπορούν να αποσταλούν στα γραφεία

