Chipping Barnet MP Theresa Villiers this week officially opened the Cairns Cup disability golf tournament between Europe and the USA. The five day event – modelled on the Ryder Cup – is took place at the Shire golf club, just outside Barnet, and ended (Friday).

Theresa was asked to do the honours by her constituent Kris Aves, who is part of the Europe team.

“It was a real privilege to open this event which has been postponed a couple of times due to Covid, but has now finally teed off,” she said.

“Bringing together so many disabled golfers, from so many nations, has been a huge task for the dedicated team behind the Cairns Cup, but a very worthwhile one. I pay tribute to them all and I am glad that I could play my small part in kicking off this great event.

“The Cairns Cup is an amazing competition, highlighting the benefits of diversity and inclusion in sport. I recently arranged for Kris Aves and representatives of British Inclusive Golf to meet Disability Minister, Chloe Smith, to talk about the Cairns Cup and the positive impact that inclusive golf can have for people with disabilities.

“I know that play has been competitive but friendly this week, and I very much hope that all the players and the spectators have enjoyed themselves.”