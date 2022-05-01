On Monday 25th April, the

All-Party Parliamentary

Group (APPG) for Cyprus

held its 2022 Annual General

Meeting. Rt. Hon. Sir Roger Gale

MP was re-elected as Chair

alongside a cross-party team of

parliamentarians (full list below).

At the AGM, the APPG for

Cyprus reiterated its support for

the reunification of Cyprus as a

bizonal, bicommunal federation

that is in line with the relevant

United Nations Security Council

resolutions. The AGM was also

a chance for the APPG for Cyprus

to discuss upcoming events and

meetings to help raise awareness

for the Cyprus issue. The National

Federation of Cypriots in the UK

provides the Secretariat for the

APPG for Cyprus and Sir Roger

Gale MP thanked the Federation

for its continued support as the

representative body for the UK

Cypriot community.

Following the AGM, Sir Roger

Gale MP said, “I am pleased that

we continue to have such a

strong, cross-party team suppor-

ting ever-closer ties between

the UK and Cyprus. I have been

a committed advocate for the

reunification of Cyprus and the

end of Turkey’s unjust and illegal

occupation since I was elected

to the house in 1983 and, given

Turkey’s continued occupation, it

is significant that the APPG for

Cyprus also has a talented group

of younger MPs who are just as

determined as ever to see justice

for Cyprus.”

Sir Roger added, “as someone

who remembers Turkey’s invasion

of Cyprus in the summer of 1974,

it has been appalling to witness

the Russian invasion of Ukraine

and see similar atrocities play out

again in Europe. The parallels

between the two invasions and

occupations are striking and, as

an APPG, we express our support

to both Ukraine and Cyprus.”

A few days earlier, the officers

of the APPG for Cyprus received

a private briefing from the High

Commissioner of the Republic of

Cyprus to the UK, Mr Andreas

Kakouris, in the Wilson Room in

Portcullis House. The High Com-

missioner updated the APPG

Officers on the efforts and initia-

tives being made by the Govern-

ment of Cyprus to resume nego-

tiations towards the reunification

of Cyprus in line with the relevant

UN Security Council resolutions,

including proposal for Confidence

Building Measures. He spoke

about the dangers of President

Erdogan creating new fait accom-

pli in the meantime through uni-

lateral actions that would under-

mine efforts towards a solution,

and cited the illegal ‘opening’ of

part of Varosi last year as a clear

example.

The High Commissioner also

spoke about the Republic of

Cyprus’ strong support for the EU

sanctions against Russia follow-

ing the illegal Russian invasion of

Ukraine. However, he noted that

EU sanctions are compromised

by Turkey’s refusal to implement

sanctions and he also highlighted

that there is a coverage gap due

to the abnormal situation created

by Turkey’s ongoing occupation

of Cyprus.

The new composition of the

APPG for Cyprus is as follows:

Chair: Sir Roger Gale MP

(Con), North Thanet

Vice-Chair: Lord Adonis (Lab)

Vice-Chair: Dr Lisa Cameron

MP (SNP), East Kilbride, Strat-

haven and Lesmahagow

Vice-Chair: Bambos Chara-

lambous MP (Lab), Enfield

Southgate

Vice-Chair: Baroness Massey

of Darwen (Lab)

Vice-Chair: Christine Jardine

MP (LD), Edinburgh West

Vice-Chair: Caroline Nokes

MP (Con), Romsey & Southamp-

ton North

Vice-Chair: Theresa Villiers

MP (Con), Chipping Barnet

Secretary: Rachel Hopkins

MP (Lab), Luton South

Treasurer: Mark Jenkinson MP

(Con), Workington

Officer: Tonia Antoniazzi MP

(Lab), Gower

Officer: Bob Blackman MP

(Con), Harrow East

Officer: Dan Carden MP (Lab),

Liverpool Walton

Officer: Sarah Champion MP

(Lab), Rotherham

Officer: Feryal Clark MP (Lab),

Enfield North

Officer: Lord Collins of High-

bury (Lab)

Officer: John Cryer MP (Lab),

Leyton and Wanstead

Officer: Judith Cummins MP

(Lab), Bradford South

Officer: Geraint Davies MP

(Lab), Swansea West

Officer: Tan Dhesi MP (Lab),

Slough

Officer: Caroline Dinenage

MP (Con), Gosport

Officer: Stephen Doughty

MP (Lab), Cardiff South and

Penarth

Officer: Lord Dykes (Cross-

bench)

Officer: Nigel Evans MP

(Con), Ribble Valley

Officer: Marion Fellows MP

(SNP), Motherwell and Wishaw

Officer: Patrick Grady MP

(SNP), Glasgow North

Officer: Carolyn Harris MP

(Lab), Swansea East

Officer: Sarah Jones MP

(Lab), Croydon Central

Officer: Daniel Kawczynski

MP (Con), Shrewsbury and

Atcham

Officer: Mark Menzies MP

(Con), Fylde

Officer: Robin Millar MP

(Con), Aberconwy

Officer: Gagan Mohindra MP

(Con), South West Hertfordshire

Officer: Carol Monaghan MP

(SNP), Glasgow North West

Officer: Layla Moran MP (LD),

Oxford West and Abingdon

Officer: Sheryll Murray MP

(Con), South East Cornwall

Officer: Angus MacNeil MP

(SNP), Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Officer: Matthew Offord MP

(Con), Hendon

Officer: Kate Osamor MP

(Lab), Edmonton

Officer: Ian Paisley MP (DUP),

North Antrim

Officer: Anum Qaisar-Javed

MP (SNP), Airdrie and Shotts

Officer: Lord Rennard (LD)

Officer: Bob Stewart MP (Con),

Beckenham

Officer: Karl Turner MP (Lab),

Kingston upon Hull East

Officer: Catherine West MP

(Lab), Hornsey and Wood Green

Officer: Mike Wood MP (Con),

Dudley South

Officer: Martin Vickers MP

(Con), Cleethorpes

More information on the APPG

for Cyprus can be found at:

cypriotfederation.org.uk/appgfor