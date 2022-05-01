On Monday 25th April, the
All-Party Parliamentary
Group (APPG) for Cyprus
held its 2022 Annual General
Meeting. Rt. Hon. Sir Roger Gale
MP was re-elected as Chair
alongside a cross-party team of
parliamentarians (full list below).
At the AGM, the APPG for
Cyprus reiterated its support for
the reunification of Cyprus as a
bizonal, bicommunal federation
that is in line with the relevant
United Nations Security Council
resolutions. The AGM was also
a chance for the APPG for Cyprus
to discuss upcoming events and
meetings to help raise awareness
for the Cyprus issue. The National
Federation of Cypriots in the UK
provides the Secretariat for the
APPG for Cyprus and Sir Roger
Gale MP thanked the Federation
for its continued support as the
representative body for the UK
Cypriot community.
Following the AGM, Sir Roger
Gale MP said, “I am pleased that
we continue to have such a
strong, cross-party team suppor-
ting ever-closer ties between
the UK and Cyprus. I have been
a committed advocate for the
reunification of Cyprus and the
end of Turkey’s unjust and illegal
occupation since I was elected
to the house in 1983 and, given
Turkey’s continued occupation, it
is significant that the APPG for
Cyprus also has a talented group
of younger MPs who are just as
determined as ever to see justice
for Cyprus.”
Sir Roger added, “as someone
who remembers Turkey’s invasion
of Cyprus in the summer of 1974,
it has been appalling to witness
the Russian invasion of Ukraine
and see similar atrocities play out
again in Europe. The parallels
between the two invasions and
occupations are striking and, as
an APPG, we express our support
to both Ukraine and Cyprus.”
A few days earlier, the officers
of the APPG for Cyprus received
a private briefing from the High
Commissioner of the Republic of
Cyprus to the UK, Mr Andreas
Kakouris, in the Wilson Room in
Portcullis House. The High Com-
missioner updated the APPG
Officers on the efforts and initia-
tives being made by the Govern-
ment of Cyprus to resume nego-
tiations towards the reunification
of Cyprus in line with the relevant
UN Security Council resolutions,
including proposal for Confidence
Building Measures. He spoke
about the dangers of President
Erdogan creating new fait accom-
pli in the meantime through uni-
lateral actions that would under-
mine efforts towards a solution,
and cited the illegal ‘opening’ of
part of Varosi last year as a clear
example.
The High Commissioner also
spoke about the Republic of
Cyprus’ strong support for the EU
sanctions against Russia follow-
ing the illegal Russian invasion of
Ukraine. However, he noted that
EU sanctions are compromised
by Turkey’s refusal to implement
sanctions and he also highlighted
that there is a coverage gap due
to the abnormal situation created
by Turkey’s ongoing occupation
of Cyprus.
The new composition of the
APPG for Cyprus is as follows:
Chair: Sir Roger Gale MP
(Con), North Thanet
Vice-Chair: Lord Adonis (Lab)
Vice-Chair: Dr Lisa Cameron
MP (SNP), East Kilbride, Strat-
haven and Lesmahagow
Vice-Chair: Bambos Chara-
lambous MP (Lab), Enfield
Southgate
Vice-Chair: Baroness Massey
of Darwen (Lab)
Vice-Chair: Christine Jardine
MP (LD), Edinburgh West
Vice-Chair: Caroline Nokes
MP (Con), Romsey & Southamp-
ton North
Vice-Chair: Theresa Villiers
MP (Con), Chipping Barnet
Secretary: Rachel Hopkins
MP (Lab), Luton South
Treasurer: Mark Jenkinson MP
(Con), Workington
Officer: Tonia Antoniazzi MP
(Lab), Gower
Officer: Bob Blackman MP
(Con), Harrow East
Officer: Dan Carden MP (Lab),
Liverpool Walton
Officer: Sarah Champion MP
(Lab), Rotherham
Officer: Feryal Clark MP (Lab),
Enfield North
Officer: Lord Collins of High-
bury (Lab)
Officer: John Cryer MP (Lab),
Leyton and Wanstead
Officer: Judith Cummins MP
(Lab), Bradford South
Officer: Geraint Davies MP
(Lab), Swansea West
Officer: Tan Dhesi MP (Lab),
Slough
Officer: Caroline Dinenage
MP (Con), Gosport
Officer: Stephen Doughty
MP (Lab), Cardiff South and
Penarth
Officer: Lord Dykes (Cross-
bench)
Officer: Nigel Evans MP
(Con), Ribble Valley
Officer: Marion Fellows MP
(SNP), Motherwell and Wishaw
Officer: Patrick Grady MP
(SNP), Glasgow North
Officer: Carolyn Harris MP
(Lab), Swansea East
Officer: Sarah Jones MP
(Lab), Croydon Central
Officer: Daniel Kawczynski
MP (Con), Shrewsbury and
Atcham
Officer: Mark Menzies MP
(Con), Fylde
Officer: Robin Millar MP
(Con), Aberconwy
Officer: Gagan Mohindra MP
(Con), South West Hertfordshire
Officer: Carol Monaghan MP
(SNP), Glasgow North West
Officer: Layla Moran MP (LD),
Oxford West and Abingdon
Officer: Sheryll Murray MP
(Con), South East Cornwall
Officer: Angus MacNeil MP
(SNP), Na h-Eileanan an Iar
Officer: Matthew Offord MP
(Con), Hendon
Officer: Kate Osamor MP
(Lab), Edmonton
Officer: Ian Paisley MP (DUP),
North Antrim
Officer: Anum Qaisar-Javed
MP (SNP), Airdrie and Shotts
Officer: Lord Rennard (LD)
Officer: Bob Stewart MP (Con),
Beckenham
Officer: Karl Turner MP (Lab),
Kingston upon Hull East
Officer: Catherine West MP
(Lab), Hornsey and Wood Green
Officer: Mike Wood MP (Con),
Dudley South
Officer: Martin Vickers MP
(Con), Cleethorpes
More information on the APPG
for Cyprus can be found at:
cypriotfederation.org.uk/appgfor
