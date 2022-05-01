The mountainous village of

Lefkara has been awarded

one of the ‘Best Tourism

Villages’ by the World Tourism

Organization (UNWTO) thanks

to a combination of exemplary

sustainable tourism practices and

its traditional character of well-

preserved customs, handicrafts,

architecture and local gastronomy.

Lefkara is one of just 44 villages

around the world receiving the

global accolade. Highlights for

holidaymakers include touring

the ‘open-air’ museum of over 550

listed buildings and 35 ancient

monuments, many with unique

features using locally quarried

stone, arches, balconies, wooden

doors and cobbled lanes.

The village is also world-

renowned for its hand embroi-

dered lace linens (Lefkaritika)

which are included in the UNESCO

World Heritage List, as well as

crafts such as the delicate and

intricate art of filigree silver and

silver smithing. The handicrafts

are showcased at the Handicraft

Center as well as at the Museum

of Traditional Embroidery and

Silversmithing.

Lefkara offers an array of

charming agrotouristic accommo-

dation where visitors can immerse

in all the beauty and folklore of

this historic village.

Read more about Lefkara village

at https://larnakaregion.com

Festivities and events

return to Larnaca and

surrounding regions

After a break due to the pan-

demic, many popular festivities

and events are back to entertain

visitors and locals alike. These

include the Anthestiria (Flower

Festival) in Larnaka on May 15

– an annual flower festival which

celebrates spring with a parade

of floats decorated with fresh

flowers along the palm tree pro-

menade. The name ‘Anthestiria’

is derived from the word ‘anthos’

(bloom / blossom / flower), and the

tradition dates back to Ancient

Greek times.

Also, there is the Heartland of

Legends – Handicraft and Eno-

gastronomy (food & wine) Work-

shops – a rich programme of free

workshops until the end of the

year, with a variety of interactive

sessions being held in Larnaka

region villages. Typically held on

Wednesdays, Fridays and week-

ends, workshops include lace

embroidery, bee/honey-themed

activities, herbs, jewellery, cheese

and dessert making, and much

more. Prior booking is required

and guided village tours also take

place in participating locations.

For more information, visit



Archaeological Museum

of the Larnaka District

re-opens

The Archaeological Museum

has reopened following extensive

renovations and offers a modern

take on old treasures, including

an impressive collection of rare

sarcophagi. The sarcophagi

(ancient coffins made from local

limestone or marble) were dis-

covered during excavations at

Kition and are housed separately

in the museum basement. They

resemble the style of those of

Ancient Egypt with carvings of

human features on the outside. It’s

believed that they were the final

resting place of either nobility or

royalty and are the only such

sarcophagi on the island.

Interestingly, the tombs were

known as ‘Larnakes’, and it is

believed that the modern name

of the city may originate from this.

The museum had been closed for

some years whilst it was under-

going the upgrades to its present

building and features enriched,

thematic collections that cover the

prehistory and history of Larnaka

city and region. Other changes at

the museum include accessibility

(including portable folding chairs

/ walking aids); free admission,

and weekend opening hours.

Cyprus relaxes travel

rules around Covid-19

Cyprus no longer requires the

completion of passenger locator

forms (Cyprus Flight Pass) for

entry into the country. Moreover,

it removes country-categorization

and most travel-related COVID

protocols.

Fully vaccinated travellers and

those recently recovered from

the UK can now enter Cyprus,

as long as they hold the rel-

evant certification.

For more information on the

latest travel protocols, visit

www.visitcyprus.com/index.php

/en/news/774-covid19-travel-

protocol

For information on all of the

above and Larnaka Tourism

Board, visit www.larnakaregion.

com