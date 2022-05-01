The mountainous village of
Lefkara has been awarded
one of the ‘Best Tourism
Villages’ by the World Tourism
Organization (UNWTO) thanks
to a combination of exemplary
sustainable tourism practices and
its traditional character of well-
preserved customs, handicrafts,
architecture and local gastronomy.
Lefkara is one of just 44 villages
around the world receiving the
global accolade. Highlights for
holidaymakers include touring
the ‘open-air’ museum of over 550
listed buildings and 35 ancient
monuments, many with unique
features using locally quarried
stone, arches, balconies, wooden
doors and cobbled lanes.
The village is also world-
renowned for its hand embroi-
dered lace linens (Lefkaritika)
which are included in the UNESCO
World Heritage List, as well as
crafts such as the delicate and
intricate art of filigree silver and
silver smithing. The handicrafts
are showcased at the Handicraft
Center as well as at the Museum
of Traditional Embroidery and
Silversmithing.
Lefkara offers an array of
charming agrotouristic accommo-
dation where visitors can immerse
in all the beauty and folklore of
this historic village.
Read more about Lefkara village
at https://larnakaregion.com
Festivities and events
return to Larnaca and
surrounding regions
After a break due to the pan-
demic, many popular festivities
and events are back to entertain
visitors and locals alike. These
include the Anthestiria (Flower
Festival) in Larnaka on May 15
– an annual flower festival which
celebrates spring with a parade
of floats decorated with fresh
flowers along the palm tree pro-
menade. The name ‘Anthestiria’
is derived from the word ‘anthos’
(bloom / blossom / flower), and the
tradition dates back to Ancient
Greek times.
Also, there is the Heartland of
Legends – Handicraft and Eno-
gastronomy (food & wine) Work-
shops – a rich programme of free
workshops until the end of the
year, with a variety of interactive
sessions being held in Larnaka
region villages. Typically held on
Wednesdays, Fridays and week-
ends, workshops include lace
embroidery, bee/honey-themed
activities, herbs, jewellery, cheese
and dessert making, and much
more. Prior booking is required
and guided village tours also take
place in participating locations.
For more information, visit
Archaeological Museum
of the Larnaka District
re-opens
The Archaeological Museum
has reopened following extensive
renovations and offers a modern
take on old treasures, including
an impressive collection of rare
sarcophagi. The sarcophagi
(ancient coffins made from local
limestone or marble) were dis-
covered during excavations at
Kition and are housed separately
in the museum basement. They
resemble the style of those of
Ancient Egypt with carvings of
human features on the outside. It’s
believed that they were the final
resting place of either nobility or
royalty and are the only such
sarcophagi on the island.
Interestingly, the tombs were
known as ‘Larnakes’, and it is
believed that the modern name
of the city may originate from this.
The museum had been closed for
some years whilst it was under-
going the upgrades to its present
building and features enriched,
thematic collections that cover the
prehistory and history of Larnaka
city and region. Other changes at
the museum include accessibility
(including portable folding chairs
/ walking aids); free admission,
and weekend opening hours.
Cyprus relaxes travel
rules around Covid-19
Cyprus no longer requires the
completion of passenger locator
forms (Cyprus Flight Pass) for
entry into the country. Moreover,
it removes country-categorization
and most travel-related COVID
protocols.
Fully vaccinated travellers and
those recently recovered from
the UK can now enter Cyprus,
as long as they hold the rel-
evant certification.
For more information on the
latest travel protocols, visit
www.visitcyprus.com/index.php
/en/news/774-covid19-travel-
protocol
For information on all of the
above and Larnaka Tourism
Board, visit www.larnakaregion.
com