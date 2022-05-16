Police are looking for information that might help find EXAUCE KABENGELE MOUTOMBO, 16, fron Congo, who has been missing from his place of residence in Nicosia since 13 May, 2022.

The 16-year-old is 1.80 and has a mark on his right eyebrow. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt with Merlyn Monroe with flowers, white long trousers with yellow stripes, black sandals and a black backpack.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Nicosia CID, or the nearest Police Station or the Citizen Line at 1460.

