The Grade-II listed Public Conveniences in Bruce Grove will be totally transformed into a new community café designed to benefit local residents and businesses in Autumn 2022.

We are seeking proposals from prospective tenants interested in bringing the iconic space back to life, by leasing the building as a café.

The lease presents an exciting opportunity to run a business at a newly refurbished landmark in the heart of Bruce Grove, contribute to the local economy and make a positive impact to the community.

Benefits include:

A transformed Grade-II listed building Less than a minute walk from Bruce Grove station Competitive rates Continued investment in the Bruce Grove Conservation Area

We welcome all expressions of interest but particularly encourage applications who are independent businesses, ideally from the local area.