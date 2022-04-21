Police are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage following a fatal road traffic collision in Waltham Cross.

At around 9.20pm on Thursday 14 April, a white Ford Fiesta and a pedestrian were in collision at traffic lights on the Eleanor Cross Road junction with Eleanor Way.

Officers and the East of England Ambulance Service attended and the female pedestrian was taken to hospital in a serious condition, sadly she later died in hospital.

The woman has been named as N Wasam Palihakkarrage Thanuja Vipuli Palihakkarra, known locally as Vipuli, aged 49, from Waltham Cross. Her family is being supported by specialist officers.

The driver remained at the scene and assisted police with enquiries.

Sergeant David Burstow, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who sadly died following this incident.

“As we continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision, I’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, has information about it or who has dash cam footage of it or events leading up to it.”

You can email Sergeant Burstow, report information online, use online web chat, or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting Operation Sundew.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website (opens in a new window).