Labour MP Ms. Karen Buck visits Archbishop Nikitas

On Monday, 4th April 2022, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain received Ms. Karen Buck, Labour MP for Westminster North, at the Archdiocesan Headquarters in W2 3EN.

Matters of mutual interest, the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as ways of cultivating mutual support and solidarity within the constituency’s citizens were discussed.

Following a tour of the Archdiocesan Chapel, the visit concluded with an exchange of best wishes and a commemorative photograph.