﻿Mr Pedro’s Ioannou

(from Kalo Chorio, Larnaca)

﻿01.04.1946 – 15.04.2022

﻿It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr Pedro’s Ioannou on Friday 15th April 2022. He leaves behind his beloved son John, grandson Pedro and family. Whilst he was living in London, he run a hairdressing business in Ballard’s Lane North Finchley. Pedro’s returned to Cyprus 20 years ago. The funeral took place in Larnaca on the 18th April 2022. Pedro’s was buried in Kalo Chorio.

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Mr Pedro’s Ioannou την Παρασκευή 15 Απριλίου 2022. Αφήνει πίσω τον αγαπημένο του γιο John, τον εγγονό του Pedro και την οικογένειά του. Όσο ζούσε στο Λονδίνο, διατηρούσε μια επιχείρηση κομμωτικής στο Ballard’s Lane North Finchley. Ο Pedro’s επέστρεψε στην Κύπρο πριν από 20 χρόνια. Η κηδεία έγινε στη Λάρνακα στις 18 Απριλίου 2022 και κηδεύτηκε στο Καλό Χωριό.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

