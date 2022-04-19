† DEATH ANNOUNCMENT – FUNERAL

Panayiotis Ioannou

It is with the deepest sadness and heaviest of hearts that we announce that Panayiotis Ioannou passed away on the 25th of March 2022 at age 92. He was born in Livadia on the 12th March 1930. A beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He leaves behind his wife Androulla, daughters Maria, Tina, Helen and Sue and grandchildren Sophia, Zoe, Anastasia, Antony, Maria and Izibella.

Panatsos or Peter (as he was known) was a wonderful, kind, funny and generous man with a big heart – loved by all who knew him.

Words alone are not enough to describe how greatly he was loved and how much he will be missed.

The funeral will take place on the 26th of April 2022 at the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Anthony the Great & Saint John the Baptist, 1 Sussex Way, London N7 6RT, 12:30 and the burial at New Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1E, 14:30. In honour of his long life and in place of flowers there will be a collection box for Haven House Children’s

Hospice to help raise money for children with life limiting conditions. Also you can make a donation through the QR code or the link:

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/inthelovingmemoryofpanayiotisioannou

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Παναγιώτης Ιωάννου

12/3/1930 – 25/3/2022

Με βαθύτατη θλίψη και βαρύτατη καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο

του Παναγιώτη Ιωάννου από τα Λιβάδια Λάρνακας ο οποίος απεβίωσε

στις 25 Μαρτίου 2022 σε ηλικία 92 ετών.

Ένας αγαπητός σύζυγος, πατέρας και παππούς. Αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγό του Ανδρούλλα, τις κόρες Μαρία, Τίνα, Ελένη και Σου, τα εγγόνια Σοφία, Ζωή, Αναστασία, Αντώνη, Μαρία και Ιζιβέλλα.

Ο Πανάτσος (όπως ήταν γνωστός) ήταν ένας υπέροχος,

ευγενικός, αστείος και γενναιόδωρος άνθρωπος με μεγάλη καρδιά,

αγαπητός από όλους όσοι τον γνώριζαν. Τα λόγια από μόνα τους δεν

αρκούν για να περιγράψουν πόσο αγαπήθηκε και πόσο θα μας λείψει.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί στις 26 Απριλίου 2022 από την Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία Αγίου Αντωνίου του Μεγάλου & Αγίου Ιωάννη του Προδρόμου,

1 Sussex Way, Λονδίνο N7 6RT 12:30μμ και η ταφή στο Κοιμητήριο

του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, Λονδίνο N11 1EZ, στις 14:30μμ.

Εις μνήμην του, αντί λουλουδιών θα γίνονται εισφορές για το Haven House Children’s Hospice για βοήθεια παιδιών με ειδικές ικανότητες. Επίσης, μπορούν να γίνουν εισφορές μέσω του QR Code ή στη σελίδα:

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/inthelovingmemoryofpanayiotisioannou

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family