Nina (Katerina) Paraskeva

(from Layia, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister & Great Grandmother Nina (Katerina) Paraskeva who was born in Cyprus in Layia came to England when she was 16, Married her beloved husband Markos Paraskeva who came from Davros. She was kind and a much-loved lady who died on 26th March 2022, aged 78. She leaves behind her 5 children Androulla, Barry, Mario, Helen & Nick and her sister Angela. There are no words that can express the depth of our grief or the immeasurable loss of our beloved and beautiful Nina. Nina’s love and warmth will forever be missed by her friends and family. She was a woman who lived for her children and grandchildren, she cherished, cared for and loved her family completely. She will forever be missed and there will forever be a void in all our lives. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 12th April, 12pm at St Antony & St John Church, 1 Sussex Way, Holloway Road, London N7 6RT, the burial to follow at Islington Cemetery, 278 High Road, East Finchley, London N2 9AG and the wake to follow at St John the Baptist Church Hall, Wightman Road, Haringey N8 0LY. Flowers can be sent to the undertakers, Demetriou & English Funeral Directors, 131-133 Myddleton Road, London N22 8NG.

Νίνα (Κατερίνα) Παρασκευά

(από Λάγεια, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς, αδελφής & προγιαγιάς Νίνας (Κατερίνα) Παρασκευά που γεννήθηκε στην Κύπρο στη Λάγεια και ήρθε στην Αγγλία όταν ήταν 16 ετών, παντρεύτηκε τον αγαπημένο της σύζυγο Μάρκο Παρασκευά που καταγόταν από τον Δαύρο. Ήταν ευγενική και μια πολύ αγαπημένη κυρία που απεβίωσε στις 26 Μαρτίου 2022, σε ηλικία 78 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω 5 παιδιά της Androulla, Barry, Mario, Helen & Nick και την αδερφή της Angela. Δεν υπάρχουν λόγια που να μπορούν να εκφράσουν το βάθος της θλίψης μας ή την αμέτρητη απώλεια της αγαπημένης και όμορφης Νίνας μας. Η αγάπη και η ζεστασιά της Nina θα λείπουν για πάντα στους φίλους και την οικογένειά της. Ήταν μια γυναίκα που ζούσε για τα παιδιά και τα εγγόνια της, αγαπούσε, φρόντιζε και αγαπούσε ολοκληρωτικά την οικογένειά της. Θα μας λείπει για πάντα και θα υπάρχει για πάντα ένα κενό σε όλες μας τις ζωές. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη 12 Απριλίου, στις 12 μ.μ. στην εκκλησία του St Antony & St John Church, 1 Sussex Way, Holloway Road, London N7 6RT, η ταφή θα ακολουθήσει στο κοιμητήριο του Islington

Cemetery, 278 High Road, East Finchley, London N2 9AG και η παρηγοριά θα ακολουθήσει στο St John the Baptist Church Hall, Wightman Road, Haringey N8 0LY.Τα λουλούδια μπορούν να σταλούν στο γραφείο κηδειών του Demetriou & English Funeral Directors, 131-133 Myddleton Road, London N22 8NG.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

