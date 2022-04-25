Nicholas Georgiou

(from Avlona in Cyprus)

15.03.1942 – 14.04.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nicholas Georgiou on Thursday 14th April 2022, aged 80. He leaves behind his wife Despina, his children Mario and Andrea, his grandchildren Nick, Elena, Anthony, Christianna and Yoda, and his great grandchild Elora.

Nicholas was a hardworking, kindhearted man with a great sense of humour and will be deeply missed.

The funeral will take place at the Greek Orthodox Church St Demetrios Church, Corner of Logan Rd &, Town Rd, London N9 0LP on May 11th 2022, at 10:30am followed by the burial at Church Street Crematorium, Church St, London N9 9HP, at 12:00pm.

Νικόλαος Γεωργίου

(από Αυλώνα Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Νικόλαου Γεωργίου την Πέμπτη 14 Απριλίου 2022, σε ηλικία 80 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγό του Δέσποινα, τα παιδιά του Μάριο και Αντρέα, τα εγγόνια του Νίκο, Έλενα, Αντώνη, Χριστιάννα και Yoda και το δισέγγονό του Elora. Ο Νίκολας ήταν ένας εργατικός, καλόκαρδος άνθρωπος με μεγάλη αίσθηση του χιούμορ και θα λείψει πολύ από όλους όσους τον γνώριζαν.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου, Corner of Logan Rd &, Town Rd, London N9 0LP στις 11 Μαΐου 2022, στις 10:30 π.μ. και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο Church Street Crematorium, Church St, London N9 9HP , στις 12:00 μ.μ.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

