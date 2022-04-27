Michael Andreas Kasianis

(from Agios Sergios, Cyprus)

20.07.1957 – 14.04.2022

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts to announce the passing of our beloved

Michael Andreas Kasianis (Konjolos) who passed away on Thursday 14th April 2022, at the age of 64. He came to England when he was 21 years old and married his wife Stella where they went on to build a successful business in Shepherds Bush.

They were happily married for over 40 years and spent every moment together.

He always supported and loved his children and grandsons where he built very close relationships with. Michael loved his family very much and ensured that was his number one priority. He was so kind with a big heart and he always welcomed people into his home. He leaves behind his beloved wife Stella, son Andreas, daughter

Eftyhia, son in-law Demetri, grandchildren George and Michael, two brothers George and Elias, sister in-laws Savoulla and Maria, sister Flora, nephews and nieces and many other relatives and friends. The funeral service will take place on Friday 6th May, at 11.30am, at St Nicholas Orthodox Church 60 Godolphin Road, Shepherds Bush, W12 8JF. The burial will follow the service around 1:30pm at Pinner View

Cemetery 660 Pinner Road, Pinner, HA5 5RH. This is a big loss to our family. We will always feel he is around us and forever in our hearts. The 40-day memorial will take place on Sunday 22nd May at St Nicholas Orthodox Church, Shepherds Bush.

Μιχαήλ Ανδρέας Κασιάνης

(από Άγιο Σέργιο Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριές καρδιές ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας

Μιχάλη Ανδρέα Κασιάνης (Κόντζιολος) που απεβίωσε την Πέμπτη 14 Απριλίου 2022,

σε ηλικία 64 ετών. Ήρθε στην Αγγλία όταν ήταν 21 ετών και παντρεύτηκε τη γυναίκα του Στέλλα όπου συνέχισαν να χτίζουν μια επιτυχημένη επιχείρηση στο Shepherds Bush. Ήταν παντρεμένοι για πάνω από 40 χρόνια και περνούσαν κάθε στιγμή μαζί. Πάντα

στήριζε και αγαπούσε τα παιδιά και τα εγγόνια του όπου δημιουργήσε πολύ στενές

σχέσεις. Αγαπούσε πολύ την οικογένειά του και εξασφάλισε ότι αυτή ήταν η νούμερο ένα προτεραιότητα του. Ήταν τόσο ευγενικός με μεγάλη καρδιά και πάντα καλωσόριζε τους ανθρώπους στο σπίτι του. Αφήνει πίσω του την αγαπημένη του σύζυγο Στέλλα, τον γιο του Ανδρέα, την κόρη του Ευτυχία, τον γαμπρό του Δημήτρη, τα εγγόνια του Γιώργο και Μιχάλη, δύο αδέρφια Γιώργο και Ηλία, την κουνιάδα Σαβούλλα και τη Μαρία, την αδελφή Φλώρα, ανιψιούς και ανίψια και πολλούς άλλους συγγενείς και φίλους. Η κηδέια θα

τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 6 Μαΐου, στις 11.30 π.μ., στην Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Νικολάου, 60 Godolphin Road, Shepherds Bush, W12 8JF. Η ταφή θα ακολουθήσει γύρω στις 1:30 μ.μ. στο Pinner View Cemetery 660 Pinner Road, Pinner, HA5 5RH. Αυτή είναι μια μεγάλη απώλεια για την οικογένειά μας. Θα σε νιώθουμε πάντα γύρω μας και για πάντα στην καρδιά μας. Το 40 ημερο μνημόσυνο θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή

22 Μαΐου στην Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Νικολάου, Shepherds Bush.