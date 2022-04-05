Maroulla Panayi

(from Akanthou – Cyprus)

18th October 1941 – 13th March 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maroulla Panayi on Sunday 13th March 2022, at the age of 80. She leaves her husband Antonios Panayi, 2 daughters Helen and Suzy, 5 grandchildren Anthony, Christopher, Nicholas, Solomon and Mary, and son-in-law’s Kenan and Charlie, 2 brothers, 3 sisters and loved relatives and friends.

The funeral will take place on Thursday 14th April 2022, at 09:30am, at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Nectarios, 19 Wycliffe Road, London SW11 5QR.

The burial will be at Lambeth Cemetery, Blackshaw Road, Tooting, SW17 0BY at 11:30am. The wake will take place at the Church Hall of St. Nectarios.

For more information, please contact us on 07724331750

Μαρούλλα Παναγή

(από Ακάνθου – Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Μαρούλλας Παναγή την Κυριακή 13 Μαρτίου 2022, σε ηλικία 80 ετών. Αφήνει τον σύζυγο της Αντώνιο Παναγή, τις 2 κόρες Ελένη και Σούζυ, 5 εγγόνια Αντώνη, Χριστόφορο, Νικόλαο, Σολομώντα και Μαρία, και ο γαμπρός του Κενάν και ο Τσάρλι, 2 αδέρφια, 3 αδερφές και αγαπημένοι συγγενείς και φίλοι.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Πέμπτη 14 Απριλίου 2022, στις 09:30 π.μ., στον Ελληνικό Ορθόδοξο Ναό του Αγίου Νεκταρίου, 19 Wycliffe Road, London SW11 5QR.

Η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του Lambeth, Blackshaw Road, Tooting, SW17 0BY στις 11:30 π.μ. Η παρηγορια θα γίνει στον Ιερό Ναό του Αγίου Νεκταρίου.

Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες, επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας στο 07724331750

Parikiaki extend their condolences

