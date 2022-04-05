Georgios ‘Koko Paphitis’ Nicholou

(from Yeroskipou, Paphos)

Sadly, passed away on the 26th March 2022 aged 77 after suffering with IPF disease.

He leaves behind his wife Maria, son Chris, daughter-in-law Eleni and granddaughter Joanna.

He was also a beloved brother, uncle, friend and a true gentleman who touched many hearts with his humour.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday 19th April 2022 at 12 noon, at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 2 Logan Road, London N9 0LP.

The burial will follow at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1EZ at 2pm.

Instead of flowers there will be a donation box for UCLH ILD Respiratory Unit for those wishing to contribute.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

