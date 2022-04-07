Elias Nicola (Tsiakolis)

(from Kalopsida, Cyprus)

21.08.1953 – 02.04.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elias Nicola on Saturday 2nd April 2022, aged 68. Elias leaves behind his wife Koulla, 5 daughters Soulla, Andri, Nikki, Giota and Gina, son-in-law’s, 9 grandchildren, sisters Androulla and Eleni and brothers louca, Sotiris and Panico and many relatives and friends. The funeral will take place next week in Larnaca Cyprus. For more information call 07903 016650

Ηλίας Νικόλα (Tsiakolis)

(από Καλοψίδα, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Ηλία Νικόλα το Σάββατο 2 Απριλίου 2022, σε ηλικία 68 ετών. Ο Ηλίας αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγό του Κούλα, 5 κόρες Σούλα, Άντρη, Νίκη, Γιώτα και Τζίνα, γαμπρούς, 9 εγγόνια, τις αδερφές Ανδρούλλα και Ελένη και τα αδέρφια Λουκά, Σωτήρη και Πανίκο και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους. Η κηδεία θα γίνει την επόμενη εβδομάδα στη Λάρνακα Κύπρου. Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες καλέστε στο 07903 016650

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

