Charalambos Ioannou Sigoura

(from Yialousa, Famagusta, Cyprus)

It is with deepest sadness and of heaviest of hearts that we announce that Charalambos Ioannou Sigoura passed away on the 13th April 2022. He leaves behind his loving wife Maria, his sons John & Akis, and his daughters Helen & Stella. Also, his son-in-law Rob and daughter-in-law Stavroulla. His grandchildren Chrystiana, Georgina, Illeana, Mario & Marco. He also leaves behind his sister Christalla and niece Marina.

Charalambos, also known as, Bambos or Charlie was full of witty one liner and was a wonderful, kind-hearted and humorous man. He was loved by all who knew him and will be sadly missed.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 10th May 2022 at the 12 Apostles Church, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, Hatfield AL9 6NG at 12.30 pm followed by a burial at Hatfield Lawn Cemetery, Southway, Hatfield, AL10 8HS. In honour of his life and in place of flowers there will be a collection box for Kidney Care UK. You can also make a donation through the following link: www.justgiving.com/helen-sigoura