Athina Hadjidemetri

(from Ayios Sergios, Cyprus)

12th November 1935 – 13th April 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Athina Hadjidemetri on Wednesday 13th April 2022, aged 86. Athina sadly passed away gently and peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She fought the challenges she faced with Osteoarthritis, Dementia and most recently Cancer, with the positivity and optimism she always showed us throughout her life. For all who knew her, they will remember her loving, caring, and selfless nature. The unconditional love, she expressed with her abundant generosity towards her family, her friends and her strong faith in her church, is an inspiration to all that new her. Nothing was ever to much trouble and she never looked for praise or reward for anything that she did. Thank you for everything that you have taught us. A true angel on earth that has now gone home to rest. She leaves behind son Andreas Hadjidemetri and wife Bindiya, daughter Effie Varnavas and husband Panayiotis, 3 grandchildren Annie, Yiannis and Maria-Athena.

The funeral will take place on Monday 9th May 2022, at 11am, at St Katherine’s Greek orthodox Church, Friern Barnet Lane, London N.20 0NL, and burial at Southgate Cemetery Brunwick Park Road N11 1EZ, at 12.30pm. Following the burial, we would like to invite everyone back to St Katherine’s Greek Orthodox Church for the kerasma in her memory. As an alternative to floral tributes, we invite donations to Dementia UK to help others who suffer from this debilitating illness. Here’s the JustGiving page if you’d like to donate to Dementia UK: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/athina-hadjidemetri For those who prefer a floral tribute our chosen florist is Majestic Flowers in Potters Bar 01707 663397.

Αθηνά Χατζηδημήτρη

(από τον Άγιο Σέργιο Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Αθηνάς Χατζηδημητρή την Τετάρτη 13 Απριλίου 2022, σε ηλικία 86 ετών. Η Αθηνά απεβίωσε ειρηνικά περιτριγυρισμένη από την αγαπημένη της οικογένειά. Πάλεψε τις προκλήσεις που αντιμετώπισε με την οστεοαρθρίτιδα, την άνοια και πιο πρόσφατα τον καρκίνο, με τη θετικότητα και την αισιοδοξία που μας έδειχνε πάντα σε όλη της τη ζωή. Για όλους όσοι τη γνώρισαν, θα θυμούνται τη στοργική και ανιδιοτελή φύση της. Η άνευ όρων αγάπη, που εξέφρασε με την άφθονη γενναιοδωρία της προς την οικογένειά της, τους φίλους της και την ισχυρή πίστη της στην εκκλησία αποτελεί έμπνευση για όλους όσους την γνώρισαν. Τίποτα δεν ήταν ποτέ

πρόβλημα και ποτέ δεν έψαξε για έπαινο ή ανταμοιβή για οτιδήποτε έκανε. Σας ευχαριστούμε για όλα όσα μας δίδαξες. Ένας αληθινός άγγελος στη γη που τώρα έχει πάει

σπίτι να ξεκουραστεί. Αφήνει πίσω τον γιο Ανδρέα Χατζηδημητρή και τη σύζυγό

του Bindiya, την κόρη Έφη Βαρνάβα και τον σύζυγό της Παναγιώτη, 3 εγγόνια την Άννυ, τον Γιάννη και την Μαρία-Αθηνά. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Δευτέρα 9 Μαΐου, στις 11.00 π.μ, στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία της Αγίας Αικατερίνης, Friern Barnet Lane, Λονδίνο N.20 0NL, και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Southgate Cemetery Brunwick Park Road N11 1EZ, στις 12.30 μ.μ. Μετά την ταφή, θα θέλαμε να προσκαλέσουμε όλους πίσω στην εκκλησία της Αγίας

Αικατερίνης για το κέρασμα στη μνήμη της. Ως εναλλακτική λύση, θα θέλαμε να σας παρακαλέσουμε να γίνουν δωρεές στο Dementia UK για να βοηθήσουμε άλλους που υποφέρουν από αυτή την εξουθενωτική ασθένεια. Ακολουθεί η σελίδα του JustGiving εάν θέλετε να κάνετε δωρεά στο Dementia UK: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/athina-hadjidemetri Για όσους προτιμούν ένα να στείλουν λουλούδια, επικοινωνήστε με το ανθοπωλείο Majestic Flowers in Potters Bar 01707 663397.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family