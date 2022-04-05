Androulla Soteriou

(from Anglisides, Larnaca)

15.02.1936 – 15.03.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Androulla Soteriou on Tuesday 15th March 2022, at the age of 86. Androulla was a loving and generous soul and she will truly be missed by all her family, friends and everyone that knew her. She leaves behind her, her 4 children Yiota, Litsa, Thasos and Katerina, 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren whom she adored. The funeral service will take place on Friday 8th April 2022, at 3pm, at St. John the Baptist Church (Wightman Road). The service will be followed by refreshments in the church hall. A memorial service will take place on Wednesday 13th April 2022, at 12am, at Panayia Chrysosgalaktoussa Church in Larnaca and will be followed by the burial at Ayios Georgios cemetery. The family have requested that no flowers are sent in the UK and instead donations can be made to the British Heart Foundation in her memory. There will be a box available on the day.

Ανδρούλλα Σωτήριου

(από Αγγλισίδες, Λάρνακα)

Είναι με μεγάλη λύπη που ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Ανδρούλλας Σωτήριου η οποία απεβίωσε την Τρίτη 15 Μαρτίου 2022, σε ηλικία 86 ετών. Η Ανδρούλλα αφήνει πίσω τα τέσσερα παιδιά της Γιώτα, Λίτσα, Θάσο και Κατερίνα καθώς και έξι εγγόνια και οκτώ δισέγγονα τα οποία και λάτρευε. Για όλους όσους την γνώριζαν η Ανδρούλλα ήταν ασπίδα προστασίας για την οικογένεια της, πρόσχαρη, καλόκαρδη και γενναιόδωρη και θα λείψει πολύ στην οικογένεια, στους φίλους αλλά και γενικότερα στην κοινότητα.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Παρασκευή 8 Απριλίου 2022 και ώρα 3:00 μμ. στην εκκλησία του Άγιου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, (Wightman Road).Θα ακολουθήσει παρηγοριά στην αίθουσα της εκκλησίας.

Ακολούθως θα τελεστεί τρισάγιο στη μνήμη της θανούσας την Τετάρτη 13 Απριλίου 2022 και ώρα 12:00 στην εκκλησία της Παναγίας της Χρυσογαλακτούσας και μετά η ταφή της στο κοιμητήριο του Αγίου Γεωργίου στη Λάρνακα.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

