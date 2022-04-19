Andrikkos Savva

(from Vatili, Cyprus)

26. 09.1937 – 29.03. 2022

It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Andrikkos Savva, on the 29th March 2022, at the age of 85. He leaves behind with wife Maro, son Savva, daughter Christine, son in-law George, daughter in-law Christine, grandchildren Kerry, Stevie, Andreas, Marie, Anthony, Andreas and great grandson Christos. He was also a beloved uncle, brother and friend as well as a true gentle man who touched many hearts with his beautiful heart and smile. Our father dedicated his life to his family, our lives will never be the same without him. His family love and miss him dearly, our hearts are broken may he rest in peace. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 10th May, at 12pm, at Saint Constantine & Helen. 69A Westow Street, SE19 3RW. The burial at 2pm, at Croydon Cemetery & Crematorium, Mitcham Road, Croydon CR9 3AT.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

