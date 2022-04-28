Andreas Georgiou Colettis

(from Athienou, Cyprus)

12.04. 1928 – 15.04.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Andreas Georgiou Colettis,

a beloved husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. Andreas was born in Cyprus and emigrated to England in 1955. He worked extremely hard in the catering business for many years and in 1962 met and married his wife Polymnia. They both settled in North London and have remained in the area ever since. Andreas was always there for anyone that needed him with family being the most important thing in his life. He adored his daughter’s Penny & Anthoulla, his son-in-law Andreas and his grandchildren Andreas, Constantina,

John-Christopher & Eliana. Andreas with his huge smile may be gone but he certainly won’t be forgotten. The funeral will take place on Wednesday 4th May, at 10.30am,

at St Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, 21 Trinity Road, London N22 8LB to be followed by a burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London, N11 1EZ.

A wake will follow at the Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, Brunswick Park Road, Oakleigh Road South, New Southgate, London N11 1GN. Flowers can be sent to Harrison Funeral Home by no later than Tuesday 3rd May, 736 Green Lanes, Winchmore Hill, N21 3RE, Tel: 0208 819 3464. Anyone who would like to attend is most

welcome. For more information, please call Penny on 07958 430 347

Ανδρέας Γεωργίου Κωλέττης

(από Αθηένου Κύπρου)

﻿Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Ανδρέα Γεωργίου Κωλέττη,

αγαπημένος συζύγος, πατέρας, πεθερός και παππούς. Ο Ανδρέας γεννήθηκε στην Κύπρο και μετανάστευσε στην Αγγλία το 1955. Εργάστηκε εξαιρετικά σκληρά στον χώρο της εστίασης για πολλά χρόνια και το 1962 γνώρισε και παντρεύτηκε τη σύζυγό του Πολύμνια. Και οι δύο εγκαταστάθηκαν στο Βόρειο Λονδίνο και έκτοτε

παραμένουν στην περιοχή. Ο Ανδρέας ήταν πάντα εκεί για όποιον τον χρειαζόταν

με την οικογένεια να είναι το πιο σημαντικό κομμάτι στη ζωή του. Λάτρευε τις κόρης του Πέννυ και Ανθούλλα, τον γαμπρό του Ανδρέα και τα εγγόνια του Ανδρέα,

Κωνσταντίνα, Τζον-Κρίστοφερ και Ηλιάνα. Ο Ανδρέας με το τεράστιο χαμόγελό του μπορεί να έφυγε αλλά σίγουρα δεν θα ξεχαστεί. Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Τετάρτη

4 Μαΐου, στις 10.30πμ, στην εκκλησία της Παναγιάς, 21 Trinity Road,

London N22 8LB και θα ακολουθήσει ταφή στο New Southgate Cemetery,

Brunswick Park Road, Λονδίνο, N11 1EZ. Θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στο Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, Brunswick Park Road, Oakleigh Road South,

New Southgate, London N11 1GN. Λουλούδια μπορούν να σταλούν στο Harrison Funeral Home το αργότερο μέχρι την Τρίτη 3 Μαΐου, 736 Green Lanes, Winchmore Hill,

N21 3RE, Τηλ: 0208 819 3464. Όποιος θέλει να παρευρεθεί είναι ευπρόσδεκτος.

Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες, καλέστε την Penny στο 07958 430 347

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

